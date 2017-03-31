Venezuelan AG Breaks Ranks with Administration

In Venezuela, the country’s powerful attorney general today broke ranks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

This, after the judiciary annulled congress, a rare show of internal dissent as protests and international condemnation grew.

Luisa Ortega — who was appointed attorney general in 2007 — is a staunch ally of the Socialists who’ve ruled for the last 18 years.

Luisa Ortega has rebuked the Supreme Court’s controversial move to take over the opposition-led National Assembly’s functions.

The ruling effectively dissolves the elected legislature, which has been dominated by the president’s opponents.

Ms. Ortega says the move ‘constitutes a rupture of the constitutional order’.

While various prominent political figures have leveled criticism after leaving the government, it’s extremely rare for a senior Venezuelan official to criticize like this.

Ortega is the first high-ranking official to criticise the measure, and she did it live on state television.

Reuters says one person who has known Ortega for years said it was not the first time she’d expressed dissent within government, though never so publicly.

Throughout today, pockets of protesters blocked roads, unfurled banners and chanted slogans against Maduro’s unpopular government.

In the capital, Caracas, several dozen students marched to the Supreme Court, but were pushed back by soldiers with riot shields.

Some protesters also briefly blocked highways in the capital, holding banners reading: “No To Dictatorship.”

Police moved them on, and several were detained, according to a local human rights group.

Having already shot down most of the National Assembly’s measures since the opposition won control in 2015, the pro-Maduro Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was assuming the legislature’s functions because it was in “contempt” of the law.

Foes have lambasted that as a “coup” against an elected body.

The Organization of American States, OAS, described the development as the “final blow to democracy in the country”.

It’s the latest amid the economic, political and humanitarian crises gripping the South American country.

-30-