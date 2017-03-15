Verdict Possible Today in First #DeathSquad Murder Trial

There could be a verdict today in the first of the so-called police death squad murder trial.

The trial is taking place in the Home Circuit Court, in downtown, Kingston.

Justice Jennifer Straw is expected to complete her summation of the evidence before noon today.

Thereafter, she’ll put the case to the jury to determine whether Constables Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown and Rohan Morrison should be convicted or acquitted for murder and wounding with intent.

The seven-member jury is comprised of six women and one man.

Justice Straw indicated at the close of the proceedings yesterday afternoon that her summation of the evidence will only last for another 20 to 25 minutes when court resumes this morning.

The constables are on trial in relation to the killing of a 20-year-old man, Fabian Dinnal and the injuring of another in May Pen Clarendon in February, 2010.

Justice Straw told the jury yesterday they’ll have to consider if the prosecution has proven all the ingredients to indicate Dinnal was murdered.

She says once the jury is satisfied with the identity of the deceased, they’ll have to decide if the prosecution proved Dinnal’s killing was not accidental but voluntary and deliberate by one or both accused men.

Justice Straw says the jury must also consider the final ingredient, which is, if the accused men were not acting in self defence.

