Veteran Attorney Slapped with Fraud Charges by CTOC

A senior attorney-at-law has been arrested and charged with fraud by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC).

He’s Herbert Grant; a senior partner in the firm Grant, Stewart and Phillips. He’s been charged with uttering forged document and conspiracy to defraud.

The charges stem from allegations surrounding a property purchase which began in 1986.

The complainant allegedly contracted the services of Grant when he and his father agreed to purchase a property in Rio Nuevo, St. Mary as tenants in common.

However, after realising that his name was not on the land title in 2016, the complainant made a report the Fraud Squad and an investigation began.

The probe revealed that the signatures of the complainant and the Instruments of Transfer were forged.

Grant has been offered bail with surety in the sum of $500,000. He’s scheduled to appear before the St. Andrew Parish Court on June 26. Mr. Grant has reportedly denied involvement in any wrongdoing.

–30–