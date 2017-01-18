Veteran Journalist, Peter Abrahams Dies, 97

Veteran public commentator and author, Peter Abrahams, is dead.

Mr. Abrahams was found dead this morning at his home in Rock Hall, St Andrew.

He was 97.

Peter Abrahams is regarded as one of the most prolific writers of Black prose to come out of South Africa.

Britannica Encyclopedia says he’s the ‘most prolific’ who depicted the dehumanizing effect of racism on the country’s blacks’.

Abrahams’ novel ‘Mine Boy’ tells the story of a young man from the country plunged into the alien and oppressive culture of a large South African industrial city.

It’s arguably his most successful novel. He also authored the semi autobiography, Tell Freedom – Memories of Africa….Path of Thunder…This Island Now and A Night of Their Own.

Peter Abrahams was an early campaigner in the anti-apartheid struggle.

In 1939, he went into exile and spent time in London after he was accused of treason by the apartheid regime.

He made Jamaica his home in 1955.

He worked for the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation, JBC, and Radio Jamaica, RJR.

Prior to his engagement at JBC and RJR, Peter Abrahams served as Editor of the West Indian Economist.

He also worked at the Daily Radio News Network and the West Indian News, until 1964.

Abrahams then devoted most of his time to writing. He’d have celebrated his 98th birthday on March 3.

Mr. Abrahams will be remembered for his significant contribution to journalism which was characterized by his incisive analysis of public affairs in his distinct voice.

One of his editors at RJR was Janet Mowatt.

Miss Mowatt had worked with Mr. Abrahams shortly after he arrived in Jamaica in the 1950’s.

Head of the St. Andrew North Police Superintendent, Jacqueline Green says there was no sign that Mr. Abrahams was attacked.

-30-