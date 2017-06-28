Veteran Journalist Uges Govt to Press Ahead with Special Zones Bill

Veteran journalist and political commentator, Ian Boyne, is urging the government to press on with its controversial Special Zones Bill.

The Special Zones bill has been met with mounting criticisms from the Parliamentary Opposition and other groups.

But Mr. Boyne says he hopes the government will stop what he calls the dilly-dallying and pass the bill into law.

The Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, has raised concerns that the bill gives too much power to the Prime Minister to declare an area a special zone.

But Mr. Boyne says the Opposition’s response to the bill is purely partisan.

Mr. Boyne says no country will cede it’s territory to criminals while it waits for the results of long-term solutions.

—30—