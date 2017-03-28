Search
Victim Identified after JUTC Canteen Stabbing

The police have identified the man who was stabbed and killed yesterday at a canteen on the compound of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC’s, Twickenham Park Depot, in Spanish Town.

The police say he’s 48-year-old Raymond McDonald, a labourer of Windy Way, Kingston 17.

Information from the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, is that McDonald and another man were involved in an altercation when a knife was used to stab him.

Another man allegedly tried to quell the dispute and was injured.

McDonald died in hospital, while the injured man was treated. The police say they’ve taken one suspect into custody. He’s been interviewed in the presence of his lawyer.

Investigations continue.

