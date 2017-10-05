Vincentian Woman Denied Bail after Answering to Immigration Offenses

A St. Vincent and the Grenadines woman who’s charged with overstaying her time in Jamaica was denied bail when she appeared in the St Catherine Parish court yesterday.

Charged is 21-year-old Noelena Thomas.

The court heard that Thomas arrived in Jamaica on July 30, 2015 at 16 years old and was landed for six months, which expired on January 30, 2016.

However, Thomas never returned to St Vincent.

Police told the court that Thomas, who lives in Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine, is the mother of a ten-month-old baby.

Parish Judge Gloria McIntosh rejected an appeal from defense counsel to exercise compassion for the baby.

Thomas was arrested on September 26. She’s to return to court on October 9.

