Violence Forces Suspension of Classes at UTech Western

The University of Technology’s Western Campus in St. James has suspended evening classes for today as students fear for their safety amid a flare-up of violence in sections of the parish capital, Montego Bay.

The Director of UTech’s Western Campus is Sophia McIntosh.

She says classes will resume next week if the security forces can assure administrators of the students’ safety.

Meanwhile, Media Liaison officer at the Education Ministry, Lisa Rowe, says public schools in St. James remained opened today.

