Viral Images on Social Media are NOT Slain Policeman

Jul 06, 2017Crime and Court0

The Constabulary Force says a top-level team of investigators is probing the killing of a police constable who was shot and killed in Central Village, St. Catherine on Monday.

The JCF is also moving to dispel rumours that the image of a man seen on various social media platform is that of the slain Constable, Herbert Hyman.

The Police say they’ve done their checks and their information is that the image being circulated is not that of the slain policeman.

The JCF says it continues to mourn their colleague’s brutal killing.

Reports are that Constable Hyman was shot and killed in Central Village shortly after nine on Monday.

He was reportedly attacked by gunmen while walking with a woman.

His body was found with several gunshot wounds.

