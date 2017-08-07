Search
Savanna-la-Mar-Public-General-Hospital

Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Construction Work Taking Place at Sav-la-Mar Hospital Pediatric Ward

There’s outrage on social media over a video on Facebook showing what appears to be construction taking place in the pediatric ward at the Savanna-la-mar General Hospital, in Westmoreland, while sick children are in beds on the ward.

The video has been viewed nearly 50,000 times and shared over 1000 times since it was posted on August 1.

The video shows construction equipment in the middle of the pediatric ward. The tiles on the floor have been removed, leaving bare concrete. Blue tarpaulins are used to divide sections of the ward.

A man, who says he’s the father of one of the children, is heard arguing with construction workers about the work going on at the facility.

You can also hear a heavy duty vacuum cleaner being used in the middle of his complaint.

Senior Medical Officer at the Savanna-la-mar hospital, Dr. Alfred Dawes, says he was also outraged after initially seeing the video.

However, he explains that construction was not actually taking place in the video. He says it was post-construction cleanup.

Dr. Dawes notes that the hospital is under pressure due to a lack of facilities.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has described the incident as ‘most unfortunate’. He says it shows ‘poor judgement’.

Minister Tufton says he’s ordered the immediate suspension of work, adding that the matter is to be investigated.

