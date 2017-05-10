Vybz Kartel Appeal Set for February 2018

The appeal hearing for convicted murderer, dancehall star Vybz Kartel, is to begin on February 19 next year.

Three weeks have been set aside for arguments to be heard in the Appeal Court.

The date was agreed on during a case management hearing yesterday.

Defense Attorneys have until October to file their written grounds of appeal.

Prosecutors have been given until November to respond.

On March 15 this year, High Court Judge, Justice Frank Williams, granted Kartel and his co-convicts permission to appeal their conviction and sentence.

Justice Williams raised several questions about guidance given to the jury by the trial judge, Lennox Campbell, about how he treated evidence heard during the trial.

Justice Williams says he’s granted permission to appeal because questions arise about whether the trial judge properly directed the jury about how to treat issues raised by defense attorneys led by Tom Tavares Finson.

Williams also said more questions arise about whether the jury realized that comments made by Justice Campbell during his summation were only comments.

Kartel, Shawn Storm, Andre St. John and Kahira Jones were convicted in March 2014 for murdering Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in Havendale, St. Andrew.

— 30 —