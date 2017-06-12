W.I. Women preparing for World Cup in England.

The reigning Twenty20 champions are currently undergoing a training camp in England in preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup starting June 24.

The Windies have so far encountered a mix of sunshine, rain and chilly weather symptomatic of the early England summer.

Coach Vasbert Drakes said the experiences would bring critical qualities to the fore.

West Indies Women have struggled in the two warm-up games to date–against a strong England eleven last Wednesday and Southern Vipers on Friday.

In both contests, the Caribbean side was easily outplayed as they battled to come to grips with the different pitches, moving ball and the climatic conditions.

Drakes said he was not overly worried at this stage as the squad was still undergoing the acclimatization process.

West Indies have installed as one of the favorites for the upcoming tournament, especially after having won the T20 title last year in India and also having reached the final of the last 50-overs World Cup four years ago.

West Indies face reigning champions Australia Women in their opening match on June 26.

–30–