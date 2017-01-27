Search
Walker Arrest Warrant Discharged

A warrant for the arrest of former Commissioner of Customs, Danville Walker, has been discharged.

The warrant was issued yesterday following Mr. Walker’s failure to attend court in relation to a case brought against him in 2012 by the Contractor General.

Mr. Walker appeared in Court today in the company of his attorney, Keith Bishop.

Mr. Walker apologized to the Court for the misunderstanding which resulted in him being absent.

His lawyer told the Court that his client did not show up because he did not advise him of the date.

The arrest warrant was subsequently discharged.

Mr. Walker is accused of failing to comply with a request by the Contractor General and obstructing a 2011 investigation into alleged breaches at Jamaica Customs.

He was charged following a referral by former Contractor General Greg Christie and a subsequent ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

