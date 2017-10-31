Was Peter Phillips an Asset to the JLP?

Opposition leader Dr. Peter Phillips was one of two ‘secret weapons’ used by the Jamaica Labour Party to win the by-election in South East St. Mary yesterday.

That’s according to the party’s Chairman, Robert Montague.

Mr. Montague says Dr. Phillips’ negativity and his failure to connect with the people in the battleground constituency helped to give the JLP an advantage in the race.

Mr. Montague says South East St. Mary had been neglected by the People’s National Party but Dr. Norman Dunn’s win will facilitate more development in the constituency.

