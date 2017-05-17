Search
WEATHER UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning Remains

The Meteorological Service says a flash flood warning remains in effect for southern and northeastern parishes.

It says the warning is in effect for the low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, St. Ann and Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Met Service says a flash watch is in effect for the low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth.

It says the flash flood watch is in effect until 5:00 this afternoon.

The Met Service says a trough is across Jamaica and the western Caribbean.

This has been influencing the weather since Saturday night.

The Met Service says it’s expecting light to moderate, and at times heavy showers, along with thunderstorms, to continue affecting sections of all parishes today through to Thursday.

Flash flooding is therefore imminent or possible over some low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly.

Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roads or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely.

Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

