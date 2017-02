Organizer of the King of the Ring throws meet, Michael Vassell, says patrons will not want to miss the battle for top honors in the Men’s Discus at the meet set for Excelsior High School, tomorrow.

Vassell says the high school section will be just as strong.

Director of the Milo Western Relays, Ray Harvey, says patrons should expect non-stop action at the 39th staging of the meet set for the Montego Bay Sports Complex, tomorrow.

The meet which starts at noon will feature 54 events.

–30–