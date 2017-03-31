Search
Weekend Football Preview

Apr 01, 2017

Boys Town will seek to extend their winning streak to five when they host Waterhouse in the Red Stripe Premier League, at the Barbican field, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens will hope to seal the final play-off spot when they welcome Maverley-Hughenden at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

In the other fixtures, Humble Lion are at home to Jamalco, Reno Welcome Tivoli, and Harbour View play UWI.

And Montego Bay United are at home to Portmore United in the Monday night encounter.

The JDF take on Rockfort in the first match of a double header at the Constant Spring field, in the Magnum/KSAFA Super League football competition, today.

In the other match, Cavalier tussle with Browns Town.

–30–

