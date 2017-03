Jamalco beat Marverley-Hughenden 2-0, while Waterhouse and Humble Lion played to a 0-0 draw in the Red Stripe Premier League, yesterday.

In the day’s other match, Arnett Garden beat Harbour View 3-2.

Meanwhile, Beaches Negril beat Petersfield 3-0 in the Charley’s J.B Rum Western Confederation Super League Football competition, yesterday.

In other results, Wadadah clipped Hopewell United 2-1, Clarkes Town beat Holland United 2-0, and Sandals South Coast stopped Three Miles River 1-0.

