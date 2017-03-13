Weekend Football Round-Up

Boys Town, who are at the foot of the Red Stripe Premier league table, picked up 3 valuable points following their 2-1 win over Jamalco, yesterday.

In the other results, UWI beat Reno 1-0, while Marverley-Hughenden played to a 1-1 draw with Tivoli Gardens.

Meanwhile, Reining champions Montego Bay United host Humble Lion in the Monday night encounter at Catherine Hall.

UWI women’s forward, Renee Brown, says she has been doing some strength training in anticipation of receiving a call up to the national team.

Jamaica’s under-17 and under-20 squads are now in camp in preparation for the CONCACAF qualifiers.

Molynes United hammered Stony Hill 4-0 in the Magnum/KSAFA Major Football League, yesterday.

Jentily Frankson, Remilo Wilson, Zavion Williams and Nacquan Brown were the goal scorers.

In the other results, Duhaney Park beat Police National 2-0, Whitfield Town clipped Allman-Woodford 1-0, Seaview Gardens and Greenwich Town drew 1-1, while Swallowfield held Olympic Gardens to a 1-1 draw.

