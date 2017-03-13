Search
Home Sports Weekend Football Round-Up
Soccer-banner-1024x682

Weekend Football Round-Up

Mar 13, 2017Sports0

Like

Boys Town, who are at the foot of the Red Stripe Premier league table, picked up 3 valuable points following their 2-1 win over Jamalco, yesterday.

In the other results, UWI beat Reno 1-0, while Marverley-Hughenden played to a 1-1 draw with Tivoli Gardens.

Meanwhile, Reining champions Montego Bay United host Humble Lion in the Monday night encounter at Catherine Hall.

———————–

UWI women’s forward, Renee Brown, says she has been doing some strength training in anticipation of receiving a call up to the national team.

Jamaica’s under-17 and under-20 squads are now in camp in preparation for the CONCACAF qualifiers.

——————

Molynes United hammered Stony Hill 4-0 in the Magnum/KSAFA Major Football League, yesterday.

Jentily Frankson, Remilo Wilson, Zavion Williams and Nacquan Brown were the goal scorers.

In the other results, Duhaney Park beat Police National 2-0, Whitfield Town clipped Allman-Woodford 1-0, Seaview Gardens and Greenwich Town drew 1-1, while Swallowfield held Olympic Gardens to a 1-1 draw.

–30–

Previous PostBahamas Ramping Up Planning Ahead of CARIFTA Swimming Championships

Related articles

Peter Phillips Region 6

‘Jamaica Needs PNP More Than Ever’ – Peter Phillips

Mar 13, 2017

58157audley_shaw-jlp

Shaw Responds to Tax Package Critics

Mar 13, 2017

tumblr_static_trinidad_and_tobago_flag12-slide

CDB Launches Transformative Strategy for Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS