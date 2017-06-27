Well-known Attorney Barred from Practicing Law in Jamaica

Well known Attorney, Miguel Lorne, has been barred from practicing law in Jamaica.

The action was taken by the disciplinary committee of General Legal Council, GLC on the weekend.

Mr. Lorne says he’ll be appealing the decision.

Mr. Lorne was brought before the General Legal Council in relation to 4-million dollars which was owed to a woman following a land transaction. He says he has paid half the amount owed.

However, the GLC disciplinary panel found the Attorney guilty of professional misconduct.

The panel included veteran Attorneys, Pamela Benka-Coker QC, Charles Piper and Gloria Langrin.

The embattled former Attorney confirmed his fate during an interview with our news center this morning.

Mr. Lorne says his 40 years as a member of the legal fraternity has been a battle. He says he’s not surprised at the move to disbar him.

In 2015, Lorne was taken into Police custody.

Criminal charges were laid on him in connection with the same case for which he has now been disbarred.

That charge caused him to resign as the lawyer for the Office of the Public Defender during the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry which started in 2014.

Lorne is a pan-Africanist and a publisher. He has represented a number of well-known persons including convicted Entertainer, Shawn Storm, during the Kartel murder trial.

Lorne joins Harold Brady among the prominent Attorneys who’ve been disbarred this year.

