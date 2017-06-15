West Indies draw ODI series vs. Afghanistan

The three match series between West Indies and Afghanistan ended in a 1-1 tie as the deciding match was washed out by rain.

There was just enough time with clear skies for the two captains to come out for the toss – two hours after schedule – Which Afghanistan won and had decided to bat.

A drizzle quickly prompted the ground staff to cover the square again and pushed the match into an interminable delay.

The West Indies are in a great struggle to climb up the rankings and gain automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup.

The top eight sides on September 30 will be locked in to play the showpiece event in England.

With Bangladesh making the semi-final of the Champions Trophy and Pakistan going one better to secure a spot in the final, they will likely widen the gap between themselves and the

number ranked West Indies.

The international teams that don’t make the cut must then participate in a gruelling qualifying tournament in April 2018, when 10 contenders, including the best of the Associate nations,

fight for two spots.

–30–