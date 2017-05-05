West Indies Secure Sensational Test Victory Over Pakistan

The West Indies this afternoon scored a rare and dramatic Test Match victory over Pakistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

This, to level the Test Match series 1-1 heading into the final test.

The Caribbean side this morning set Pakistan a gettable 188-runs on today’s final day.

But Shannon Gabriel’s hostile spell before lunch set up the West Indies’ series-leveling win.

The Trinidadian pacer took 5 wickets for 11 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 81.

Gabriel ended with match figures of 9-92 as Pakistan were unable to handle his searing pace.

Pakistan’s collapse was sudden. They went to lunch at 35 for 5 then quickly lost two more wickets before being eventually bowled out.

The rare West Indies win triggered jubilant scenes among the few West Indies fans at the Mecca of cricket in the Caribbean, the Kensington Oval.

Gabriel, who was named Man of the Match, later told former Pakistani cricketer, turned Commentator, Ramiz Raja, that he was always confident that the West Indies had a chance.

Earlier, the Caribbean side lost their final wicket in the morning in the first over to be all out for 268, a lead of 187.

The deciding match is to being on Wednesday with Pakistan seeking its first test-series win in the Caribbean.

Today’s victory has brought scare joy for Cricket fans in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

This as Jason Holder’s team achieved what Brian Lara’s West Indies accomplished 20 years years ago at the same venue.

This, when Lara’s men set India 120 to win on the final day of that test match and bowled out the team which included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, for 81.

Captain Holder this afternoon, for once found himself at post-match ceremony, not lamenting a defeat.

