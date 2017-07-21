Search
Westmoreland Cop Slapped with Drug Charges
Westmoreland Cop Slapped with Drug Charges

Jul 21, 2017Crime and Court0

A Police Sergeant and two other men who were arrested last week following a major ganja bust on the Old Green main road in Hanover have been charged with multiple offenses.

They’re 45-year-old Sergeant Christopher McDaniel, who’s attached to the Savanna-La-Mar Police Station, in Westmoreland, 33-year-old Ronald Dell and 20-year-old Tyee Camika.

Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Beeput, spoke with Nationwide News this afternoon.

The men were caught last Thursday during what the police say was an intelligence-led operation.

The sergeant was reportedly held while in his police uniform with a government issued service revolver and 47 rounds of ammunition.

–30–

