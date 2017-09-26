Westmoreland MC Receives $48m Climate Change Boost

The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation is to benefit from a $48-million project aimed at improving its local governance capacity and climate change adaptation.

The project is being financed by the European Union at a cost of €300,000 or approximately $39-million.

The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has contributed the remaining $9-million.

The project was launched last Friday at the Maud McLeod High School located in Darliston, Westmoreland.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, congratulated the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation for its efforts in procuring funding for the project.

Minister Mckenzie is imploring the municipal corporation to ensure that the European Union will not be left disappointed with the project outcome.

–30–