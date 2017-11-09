Search
Westmoreland Owes JPS Nearly $370-million

Nov 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation owes it over $368-million for street lights in the parish.

JPS’s Operations Manager for Westmoreland, David Lewis, says the debt is affecting the company’s ability to repair street lights across the parish.

Mr Lewis was addressing a Town Hall Meeting at the Sean Lavery Faith Hall in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland yesterday.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, cited an audit saying a significant number of street lights in Westmoreland have not worked for years.

He says while the JPS’s figure is debatable the government is now working closely with the light and power company.

