Westmoreland Police Hunting 15 Men After Early Morning Gun Fight

The Westmoreland Police are searching for approximately 15 men whom they say engaged them in gun-battle early this morning.

Head of the Westmoreland Police, Superintendent Lanford Salmon, says a team responded to reports of explosions in the Ricketts Street area of the parish capital, Savanna-La-Mar. He says they were attacked by gunmen with high-powered weapons.

He says the police were ‘pinned down’ for about 30-minutes.

Superintendent Salmon says bloodstains in the area where the gunmen were seen suggest at least one was injured.

He says checks are being made to find out if someone who turned up at a hospital in the parish this morning with gunshot wounds is one of the suspects.

