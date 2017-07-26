Westmoreland Police Reap Rewards in Pursuit of Most Wanted

Head of the Westmoreland Police, Senior Superintendent Egbert Parkins, says measures to address the spiraling crime wave have resulted in the capture of some of the parish’s most wanted.

Seventy-Seven people have been killed in Westmoreland since the start of the year. Fifty-eight people were killed over the same period last year.

Addressing a press conference at the Westmoreland divisional headquarters on Monday, SSP Parkins said the police changed their approach to crime fighting after the first quarter of the year. He pointed to the killing of one of the parish’s most wanted man on Saturday.

Sadan Mullings — otherwise called ‘Sadam’ — was wanted for more than 20 murders. He was killed in a shootout with police on Saturday.

Police say a Glock Pistol, an Uzi submachine gun, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Mullings was killed in what’s said to have been a fierce gun battle with the police.

A policeman’s life was reportedly saved by his bulletproof vest.

SSP Parkins says a bullet lodge in the chest area of the bulletproof vest.

SSP Egbert Parkins says the police have captured at least eight people who were wanted for multiple murders, shootings and other offenses in the parish.

