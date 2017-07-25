Westmoreland Police Step Up Presence at Sav-La-Mar Hospital

The Westmoreland Police say they’ll be increasing their presence at the Savanna-la-mar General Hospital following security threats by warring gangs in the parish.

That’s according to Head of the Westmoreland Police, Senior Superintendent Egbert Parkins.

SSP Parkins was speaking yesterday during a press conference at the Westmoreland Divisional Headquarters.

SSP Parkins says the police are working closely with the Hospital’s administration to provide protection for staff at the facility. SSP Parkins says he’s had dialogue with the hospital’s management, particularly the Senior Medical Officer, Dr Alfred Dawes.

Speaking on Nationwide Radio earlier this month, Dr. Dawes lamented that the hospital was caught between warring gangs. He says it’s sometimes ‘invaded’ by residents, adding that the violence is negatively affecting staff.

On the weekend, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton ordered a review of security arrangements at public health institutions following reports of medical staff being attacked by criminals.

Dr. Tufton said the review was aimed at examining internal security arrangements, the role of the police and counseling for affected staff.

The government is currently spending some 7-hundred and 30-million dollars on security arrangements at public health facilities across the island.

