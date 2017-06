Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, says he’s reviewing the membership of the Jamaica Energy Council, JEC.

The 23-member Council is to help implement the country’s energy policy.

Dr. Wheatley says the Council has not met since there was a change of administration in February 2016.

Dr. Wheatley was responding to questions in the House of Representatives yesterday from his Opposition counterpart, Phillip Paulwell. He told Mr. Paulwell that the Energy Council will meet soon.

–30–