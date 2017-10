The three-day match between the West Indies and Zimbabwe “A” ended in a draw in Bullawayo, today.

Resuming on 74 for 1, the Windies led by half-centuries from Kieran Powell and Shai Hope declared their second innings on 263 for 5.

Powell’s 77 included 13-fours and a six, while Hope’s 61 came off 101 balls.

Set 457 to win, Zimbabwe reached 70 for 4 when play was stopped.

Final Scores, West Indies 336 for 7 declared and 263 for 5 declared, Zimbabwe “A” 143 and 70 for 4.

