WI go 2-0 Down in T20 Series vs Pakistan

The West Indies are now 2-nil down in the 4-match T20 series following their 3-run loss to Pakistan in game two at the Queens Park Oval, in Trinidad and Tobago, today.

Batting First, the tourists were bowled out for 132 off their 20 overs.

Shoaib Malik made 28, while Babar Azam chipped in with 27.

Sunil Narine and Carlos Brathwaite each took 3-wickets for the Windies.

In reply the Caribbean side were restricted to 129 for 8 off their 20 overs.

Marlon Samuels made 44 off 35 balls which include 7-boundaries.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers finishing with figures of 4 for 14.

