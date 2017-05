West Indies reached 218 for 5 at stumps on day 3 of the third test against Pakistan, at Windsor Park, in Dominica.

The hosts still trail by 158 after bowling out the tourists for a first innings 376.

Roston Chase on 60 had to leave the field for medical attention after receiving a bruise on his right hand.

Shane Dowrich 20 and Jason Holder 11 are the not out batsmen. Yasir Shah has so far taken 3-wickets for Pakistan.

Chase says the Windsor Park is a batsman friendly pitch.

