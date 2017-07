The West Indies will be seeking to draw the 5-match ODI series against India when the competition comes to Sabina Park for the fifth and final match on Thursday.

The Windies trail 2-1 in the series following their 11-run win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, yesterday.

Second vice-president of the Jamaica Cricket Association, Mark Neita, is encouraging Jamaicans to rally around the West Indies.

