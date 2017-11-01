WI Take Commanding Position On Day 4 in Bulawayo

Record-making contributions from Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich put West Indies in a virtually unassailable position on the fourth morning in Bulawayo.

Together they added 212, the most by an eighth-wicket pair for West Indies.

Holder’s century was his second in Tests, and the first by a West Indies no. 9, while Dowrich’s joy at reaching his own maiden Test hundred was plainly evident.

Left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro eventually removed both men, and Zimbabwe’s marathon in the field finally came to an end half an hour before lunch, when West Indies were bowled out for 448, a lead of 122.

Kemar Roach’s double strike minutes before the interval left Zimbabwe teetering at 8 for 2 with a mountain to climb.