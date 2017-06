The widow of former Governor General, Sir Howard Cooke, Lady Ivy Cooke has died.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced her passing on Twitter this afternoon.

Mr. Holness says his thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Lady Cooke was 100 years old.

Sir Howard, who served as Governor General from 1991 to 2006 , died on July 11, 2014 at the age of 98 years.