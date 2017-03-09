Windies Women & Aussies Clash in T20 World Cup Opener

In a repeat of last year’s T-20 World Cup Final, West Indies Women will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Australia, in June.

The Caribbean side and the Aussies also met in the final of the last 50-overs World Cup in India four years ago when the Aussies picked up their sixth title.

They are two of eight teams clashing with each other in the round-robin preliminaries of the tournament, which will see 28 matches played from June 24 to July 23 in England.

West Indies were one of four automatic qualifiers along with Australia, England and New Zealand, and enter the tournament as one of the favourites to take the title.

In the 2013 final, they went down to the Aussies by 114 runs in Mumbai, and renew that rivalry in Taunton on June 26.

They host India three days later at the same venue before travelling to the East Midlands to take on South Africa in Leicester on July 2.

Their final game in Taunton is against New Zealand on July 6 before clashing with Sri Lanka in Derby on July 9, Pakistan in Leicester on July 11 and England in Bristol on July 15.

A doubleheader opens the tournament with New Zealand Women playing Sri Lanka Women in Bristol and England Women taking on India Women in Derby.

