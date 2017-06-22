Search
child-abuse

Woman Arrested following Assault on Schoolboy

Jun 22, 2017Crime and Court0

The police say they’ve taken a woman into custody following an incident at a school in Port Royal where a 10-year-old boy was assaulted on Tuesday.

The Kingston Eastern Police say about 2:30 p.m., the boy was among a group of students who were reportedly heckling the woman.

The woman reportedly grabbed the boy’s neck.

The police say a teacher quickly intervened and separated the woman from the boy.

He was assisted to the hospital in a JDF Coast Guard ambulance and the woman taken into custody.

The child remains in hospital.

The police say investigations are ongoing to determine what charges will be laid against the woman.

-30-

Previous PostJFJ Pushes for Legal Definition of Domestic Violence

