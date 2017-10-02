Woman Held after Video of Merciless Beating Goes Viral

A woman has been brought into police custody on allegations of Child Abuse after a video showing her hitting a girl with what appears to be the side of a machete went viral on social media.

The 35-second video surfaced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram over the weekend. It’s understood the incident took place behind a residence in St. Thomas.

The video shows a woman wearing nothing but panties, holding a young girl by the neck of her dress and repeatedly hitting her with a machete.

The girl can be heard screaming and seen attempting to escape the grip of the older woman. The woman continues to beat the child with the machete, despite her falling to the ground and attempting to shield herself. The woman eventually lets go of the young girl who runs away.

The JCF says the woman seen in video beating the child is now in Police custody in St. Thomas.

They say more details will be made available.

–30–