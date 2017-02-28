Search
Woman Kills Man in August Town

Feb 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

A woman is in police custody this afternoon in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man in August Town, St. Andrew.

The man has been identified as Trevor Grey.

Grey is from the Queen Road area of Maxfied Avenue in lower St. Andrew. He was shot and killed last night in an area in August Town known as Griz Close.

It’s understood that he was attacked by a group of women.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, this afternoon confirmed the arrest.

The woman is to be questioned by the police.

Mr. Grey’s killing is the third in August Town since the beginning of this year.

There were no murders in August Town during 2016.

