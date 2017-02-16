Woman Slapped with Cybercrimes Charges After False Social Media Posts

A 35-year-old woman was on Monday arrested and charged under the Cyber Crimes Act after she reportedly posted pictures on social media, claiming her ex-boyfriend is wanted for rape, assault and murder.

She’s been identified as Amieka Mullings.

That’s according to a statement to the media yesterday from the National Security Ministry.

The statement says swift investigation by the police revealed that the information was false and malicious.

It says the claims were tantamount to malicious communication under the cyber crimes legislation.

Mullings was reportedly arrested, interrogated in the presence of her attorney and charged.

-30-