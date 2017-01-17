Women’s Rights Activists Want Commission of Enquiry into Church Sexual Scandal

Gender Expert, Dr. Glenda Simms, is suggesting that a Commission of Enquiry should be established to probe the allegations of sexual abuse by members of the Church.

She says the situation transcends the Moravian Church.

And, Dr. Simms says these issues are particularly pervasive in St. Elizabeth.

AND, a member of the gender-equality advocacy group, Fifty-One Percent Coalition, Nadeen Spence, has disclosed how she was sexually abused as a young girl.

Ms. Spence says she had a child at 16 years old.

She’s also calling for a Commission of Enquiry into allegations of sexual abuse, saying many persons are ‘crying out for justice’.

-30-