Workers at Antigua Broadcasting Service Defy Jamaican Journalist

Employees at the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service, ABS, are up in arms and refuse to take orders from Jamaican Journalist, Garfield Burford, who’s an employed government consultant.

This despite a threat of disciplinary action from Permanent Secretary for Broadcasting, Joan Joseph.

That’s according to an Antiguan news entity, Caribbean News Service.

Mr. Burford formerly worked as Head of News at CVM Television in Kingston.

In a letter to the staff of the News, Sports and Current Affairs department at ABS, last week, Ms. Joseph noted it was brought to her attention that the workers felt they shouldn’t be taking instructions from Mr. Burford, since he is a consultant.

However, she advised them that Mr. Burford was lawfully employed by the government as a Consultant, which is a Director level position.

The workers claim to be acting on the advice of their representative, Ralph Potter of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union.

Potter later confirmed this advice to Antigua’s Caribbean News service.

He says there’s no doubt that Mr. Burford does not have the power to manage, direct or schedule workers because he’s not an employee at the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service.

Potter says, in his view, no disciplinary action can be taken against the staff, despite the threat of such action by the permanent secretary.

He also called Mr. Burford’s interpersonal skills into question.

