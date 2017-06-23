Search
World Bank Country Strategy to be Extended

World Bank Country Strategy to be Extended

Jun 23, 2017

Jamaica’s World Bank Country Strategy, which focuses on strengthening the conditions that facilitate economic growth, is being extended for another two years.

Country Manager for Jamaica, Galina Sotirova, says the Bank’s Board of Executive Directors is scheduled to meet today to review and update the Strategy.

This, she says, will enable the Bank to continue implementing the Strategy’s current portfolio of engagements utilizing the remaining 1-hundred and 70 million US dollars.

Mrs. Satirova says this will provide additional resources that enable improved access to financing by micro, small and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs).

It will also help in generating youth employment and technical assistance for the agricultural and energy sectors and support for further strengthening of the social safety net.

She says Jamaica has had a very commendable performance and has achieved important successes in many different areas.

She was speaking at a media briefing at the World Bank’s Jamaica office at the Courtleigh Corporate Centre in New Kingston on Wednesday.

