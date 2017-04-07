Search
World Bank Praises Jamaican Private Sector

Apr 07, 2017Business0

The World Bank’s Director for the Caribbean, Tahseen Sayed Khan, is praising Jamaica’s private sector for their commitment to the country’s economic reform programme.

She says she’s impressed that they’ve put the country’s needs above their personal interests in her discussions with them.

Mrs. Khan says she’s noticed an attitude towards staying the course of Jamaica’s economic reform programme, that she hasn’t seen in other countries.

And, the Caribbean Director says she’s returning to Washington D.C. this afternoon with a message of hope, after her four-day visit.

