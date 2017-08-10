World Championships Update: Day 7

Ristananna Tracey will be carrying Jamaica’s medal hope when she competes in the women’s 400-metres hurdles at the London World Championships, this afternoon at 3:35.

Tracy should expect strong competition from the American trio of Kori Carter, Dalilah Muhammad and Cassandra Tate.

As well as Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic, and Switzerland’s Léa Sprunger.

Meanwhile, Simone Facey, Jodean Williams and Sashalee Forbes is down to contest the women’s 200-metres semi-finals.

Facey is confident she’ll book her lane in the final.

Forbes, competing in her first World Championships, is hoping for a podium finish.

And Kimberley Williams will contest the women’s high jump, while Natoya Goule and Kimarra McDonald will face the starter in the women’s 800-metres.

Meanwhile, manager of Jamaica’s team to the World Championships, Ian Forbes, says Elaine Thompson is fit and ready to run on the women’s 4×100-metres relay team.

However, Forbes was quick to point out that the team has not yet been selected.

