Wynter Urges Jamaicans to Focus More on Inflation

Bank of Jamaica Governor, Brian Wynter, is urging Jamaicans to focus more on inflation as opposed to movements in the foreign exchange rate when assessing fiscal performance.
Speaking at a Quarterly Briefing yesterday, Governor Wynter says the BOJ is already attempting to shift the focus.
Governor Wynter noted that Jamaica’s exchange rate continues to be competitive; properly responding to market trends.
He says the Central Bank has already begun undertaking measures to set medium-term inflation targets.
Governor Wynter says Jamaica’s inflation rate continues to be well within the target set by the Finance Minister.
