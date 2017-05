A 22-year-old farmer drowned last Wednesday after water flooded his home in Mason River, Clarendon.

He’s been identified as Humphrey Brown.

Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, says Brown was asleep.

He says Brown’s body was found yesterday by residents.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maragh says the Jamaica Defence Force was able to airlift relief supplies to residents of Trout Hall.

Residents of Trout Hall and Whitewood Hall are marooned due to flooding and landslides.

