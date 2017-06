Goal Attack, Misha-Gay Creary, has been selected to the national under-21 Squad to represent Jamaica at the Netball World Youth Cup, in Botswana, from July 8 to 16.

The Jamaicans are drawn in group “C” along with the host nation, Cook Islands, Malaysia and Uganda for the preliminary round.

Creary says nothing but gold would be good enough.

Misha-Gay Creary, goal attack for the young Sunshine Girls.

