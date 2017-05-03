Zachary Reid Gets Bail

Corporate Area businessman, Zachary Reid, who’s accused of brandishing a firearm and pointing it at persons including motorists after a carnival party has been granted bail.

Reid was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 when he appeared in the Gun Court in Kingston this morning.

The bail application was made by his attorney, Tom Tavares-Finson.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to next appear in court on June 7.

Reid is the Chief Executive Officer and chef at Grosvenor Cafe on Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston 8.

He was arrested and charged with several offenses following an incident on West Kings House Road in St. Andrew on April 23.

He’s been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to hand over a firearm for inspection, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are the incident happened after Reid left a carnival event.

A video of the incident which led to him being charged has been widely circulated on social media.

It’s suspected that he may have been drunk.

–30–