Zachary Reid Hit with Additional Charges

Corporate Area businessman, Zachary Reid, has been slapped with additional charges following an incident on Sunday.

The Chief Executive Officer and chef at Grosvenor [GROH-ve-nor] Cafe on Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston 8, was arrested and charged with several offenses following an incident on West Kings House Road in St. Andrew.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney yesterday, Reid was additionally charged with Failure to Handover a Firearm for Inspection, Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

He was initially charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Assaulting Police.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 8:00 on Sunday evening, Police were called to West Kings House Road following reports of a man brandishing a firearm and pointing it at persons, including motorists.

He’s to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on May 2.

–30–